Wizz Air to launch eight services to Jordan under agreement with Tourism Ministry

Wizz Air reached (03-Oct-2021) an agreement with Jordan's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to commence the following eight services to Jordan from 15-Dec-2021, according to the Jordan Tourism Board:

Year round services: Budapest-Amman, Milan-Amman, Rome-Amman and Vienna-Amman;

Seasonal services: Bucharest-Aqaba, Budapest-Aqaba, Rome-Aqaba and Vienna-Aqaba.

The agreement includes online marketing campaigns and is expected to deliver approximately 167,000 tourists to Jordan in the first year of Wizz Air's operations. Jordan's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Hmeidi Al-Fayez said the ministry is "confident that the airline will have a great impact on increasing the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom". [more - original PR]