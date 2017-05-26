Wizz Air to increase capacity by 23% in FY2018

Wizz Air announced (25-May-2017) plans to increase capacity by 23% and handle nearly 30 million passengers in FY2018. Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said: "We had a strong start to FY2018 due to the timing of Easter which leaves us optimistic for the year ahead and Group net profit is currently expected to be in a range between EUR250 million and EUR270 million in FY2018. This guidance is heavily caveated by the revenue performance for the all-important summer period as well as the second half of FY2018, a period for which we currently have limited visibility." [more - original PR]