Wizz Air to focus Central and Eastern Europe markets from FY2026

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi stated (23-Jul-2025) the carrier's plans for FY2026 are focused on markets with "benign operating environments" and in which Wizz Air already has or will have market share. Mr Váradi said: "We believe our core Central and Eastern European (CEE) markets satisfy both these criteria. As such, we have developed initiatives that steer network design to focus on these markets". Wizz Air will suspend Middle Eastern operations from 01-Sep-2025. [more - original PR]