Wizz Air to expand operating margins in FY2025

Wizz Air announced (25-Apr-2024) it expects to expand operating margins, increase operational cash and further reduce net debt in FY2025. The forecast is based on improved operational metrics, current trading dynamics and continuing capacity constraints in the wider market. Wizz Air reiterated its expectation of roughly flat year-on-year capacity growth for H1FY2025 and full FY2025. It is trading positively into summer 2024 with selling load factors and pricing trending higher year-on-year in Q1FY2025 and Q2FY2025. [more - original PR]