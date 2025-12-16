Wizz Air reopens Suceava base

Wizz Air reopened (16-Dec-2025) its base at Suceava Ștefan cel Mare Airport, stationing the first of two A321neo aircraft allocated to the base. The carrier also plans to expand its Suceava network to 13 destinations and add 130,000 seats in winter 2025/26 with the launch of services to the following destinations:

Milan Bergamo: Four times weekly from 15-Dec-2025;

Karlsruhe/Baden Baden: Three times weekly from 15-Dec-2025;

Birmingham: Three times weekly from 15-Dec-2025;

Bologna: Three times weekly from 16-Dec-2025;

Venice: three times weekly from 16-Dec-2025;

Brussels South Charleroi: Twice weekly from 16-Dec-2025;

Larnaca: Twice weekly from 18-Dec-2025.

The carrier will increase Suceava-Dortmund frequency from three to four times weekly, effective 05-Jan-2026. [more - original PR]