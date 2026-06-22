Wizz Air records 1200 flights in single day

Wizz Air said it added 42 aircraft in 2025, operated close to 335,000 scheduled flights and launched 320 new routes, carrying 68.6 million passengers with a 99.61% completion rate.1 CEO József Váradi said it focused on accelerating growth in Central and Eastern Europe and unlocking underserved markets.1 Wizz Air also planned to handle more than 80 million passengers in 2026 as it scaled operations.2