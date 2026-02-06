Wizz Air adds 320 new routes in 2025
Wizz Air reported (05-Feb-2026) the following operating highlights for 2025:
- Fleet: Added 42 new aircraft;
- The airline operated close to 335,000 scheduled flights across its network;
- Network: Launched 320 new routes, expanding connectivity across Europe and beyond;
- Traffic: 68.6 million passengers, up 9.4% year-on-year and 335,000 scheduled aircraft movements;
- Completion rate: 99.61% (the second highest across major European carriers);
- OTP for departures: 73.38% (among the ten highest ones across major European carriers).
CEO József Váradi said: "Our focus is firmly on accelerating growth in Central and Eastern Europe and unlocking opportunities in markets that remain underserved and full of potential. We are building an airline that doesn't just follow demand - we create it". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Wizz Air outlined plans to handle more than 80 million passengers in 2026, following a strategic focus on scaling operations and deepening its presence in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in underserved markets with significant long term potential1. In 2025, the airline recorded a passenger load factor of 91% and a 4.6% increase in CO2 emissions, alongside a 3.2% reduction in CO2 per RPK2.