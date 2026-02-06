Wizz Air adds 320 new routes in 2025

Wizz Air reported (05-Feb-2026) the following operating highlights for 2025:

Fleet: Added 42 new aircraft;

The airline operated close to 335,000 scheduled flights across its network;

Network: Launched 320 new routes, expanding connectivity across Europe and beyond;

Traffic: 68.6 million passengers, up 9.4% year-on-year and 335,000 scheduled aircraft movements;

Completion rate: 99.61% (the second highest across major European carriers);

OTP for departures: 73.38% (among the ten highest ones across major European carriers).

CEO József Váradi said: "Our focus is firmly on accelerating growth in Central and Eastern Europe and unlocking opportunities in markets that remain underserved and full of potential. We are building an airline that doesn't just follow demand - we create it". [more - original PR]