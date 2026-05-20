Wizz Air outlines approach to A321XLR

Wizz Air chief commercial officer Ian Malin stated (19-May-2026) the A321XLR does not fit in with the carrier's business model following closure of its Abu Dhabi base. Wizz Air converted 36 of 47 A321XLR orders to A321neo, and received six of the 11 A321XLR aircraft remaining on order, with five aircraft to be delivered in 2026. Mr Malin said while there is nothing wrong with the aircraft, Wizz Air's A321XLRs are configured with 239 seats and the lack of 'premiumisation' limits potential routes in continental Europe. Mr Malin said the aircraft will be operated as neo aircraft and provide the potential for occasional deployment on longer routes, or during diversions and airspace closures. [more - Aviation Week]