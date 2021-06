Burgas Airport, via its official Facebook account, announced (10-Jun-2021) Wizz Air opened a seasonal base at the airport on 10-Jun-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC plans to base one A320 aircraft at the airport from 10-Jun-2021 to 12-Sep-2021 and will launch seven new services from Burgas to Dortmund, Eindhoven, Kyiv, Liverpool, Poznan, Tel Aviv and Turku in Jun-2021.