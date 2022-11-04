Wizz Air named Global Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (04-Nov-2022) Wizz Air was named 'Global Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year' and 'EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year' at the annual CAPA Aviation Sustainability Awards for Excellence. Wizz Air has demonstrated substantial impact on the local and global sustainable development of the airline industry, establishing itself as a leader and providing a benchmark for others. Wizz Air was selected for its ambitious sustainability strategy, which features an array of initiatives incorporating its staff and training, fleet and network, fuel purchasing and sustainable aviation fuel use, customer relationships and integration into local economies, as well as working with innovative international partners in the travel chain. [more - original PR]