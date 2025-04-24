Wizz Air launches 2050 net zero roadmap, calls for 'policy and investment revolution' in aviation

Wizz Air launched (23-Apr-2025) the 'Flying Towards Net Zero' roadmap and outlined the following details:

Focus areas: Flights: 30% emission reductions from new aircraft technology and fleet renewal; Fuel: 53% emission reductions from sustainable aviation fuel (SAF); Footprint: 4% emission reductions from air traffic management modernisation;

Fundamental pillars: 53% decarbonisation through the increased use of SAF; 21% decarbonisation through technological advancements in aircraft and engine technology; 7% decarbonisation through fleet renewal; 4% decarbonisation through air traffic reform; 2% decarbonisation through operational efficiencies.



Wizz Air stated the plan "comes at a critical juncture for the aviation industry, as efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 are sliding off course, and the competitiveness of European aviation faces headwinds due to rising costs from regulatory compliance". Wizz Air stated it places greater emphasis than its competitors on SAF and new aircraft technologies as critical decarbonisation levers, rather than "unproven technologies" and offsetting. Wizz Air corporate and ESG officer Yvonne Moynihan said: "The current pace of change is not enough, and without radical intervention, aviation will fail to meet its commitments". Ms Moynihan added: "We're calling on governments, regulators, and the fuel industry to wake up to the reality of aviation's transition and start delivering the changes that will make net zero possible. Aviation needs a policy and investment revolution". [more - original PR]