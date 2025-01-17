Wizz Air completes 50 flight SAF trial

Wizz Air completed (16-Jan-2025) a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) operational trial, in collaboration with Airbus, Moeve and Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Wizz Air operated more than 50 flights using a blend of SAF and traditional jet fuel, according to the mass balancing model. The initiative demonstrated the feasibility of incorporating SAF into regular operations and highlighted areas for future development, including infrastructure upgrades and cost optimisation. Wizz Air also engaged passengers in a survey to gauge awareness and attitudes toward low carbon aviation, including SAF. The results revealed the following:

71% of respondents believe in the positive impact of SAF on reducing the aviation industry's carbon footprint, though only 45% were familiar with it beforehand;

58% considered adjusting travel habits for environmental reasons;

65% prefer lower emissions flights but 36% are not willing to pay extra;

74% were unaware of the SAF mandate starting in Jan-2025, highlighting the need for improved communication;

72% called for government investment to scale SAF production, emphasising the importance of public-private collaboration to meet future demand. [more - original PR]