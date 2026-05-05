5-May-2026 3:27 PM
Wizz Air interested in Israel operations under right conditions
Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) the carrier remains interested in Israel operations, as long as Wizz Air gets the right deal under the right conditions and within the right circumstances. Mr Váradi said: "I think I can create value to the market".
Background ✨
Wizz Air CEO József Váradi previously said it would not prioritise expansion into Israel until the Middle East situation stabilised, despite earlier plans to open bases at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion and Eilat Timna Ramon from Mar-2026.1 He also said it was in discussions with Israel’s Government on whether operations could be improved and whether a base made sense, with no decision taken.2 3