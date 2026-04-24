Wizz Air focuses on cash preservation
Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2026, stated (23-Apr-2026) Wizz Air is focusing on cash preservation. Mr Váradi said: "Airlines don't struggle with the lack of profitability, they struggle from the lack of cash. So, we are very much cash preserving. Again, we are starting with EUR2 billion". Mr Váradi added Wizz Air is 70% hedged at USD700 a tonne for the next six months, compared to the market rate of USD1500.
Background ✨
Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said the carrier was “doing fine” with EUR2 billion in free cash, but it needed the supply chain situation to recover to fully deliver its plans1. For FY2026, Mr Váradi said Wizz Air intended to focus network design on “benign operating environments” in core Central and Eastern Europe, and it planned to suspend Middle East operations from 01-Sep-20252. Mr Váradi also said Wizz Air was well hedged for fuel, with 55% coverage for the year to Mar-20273.