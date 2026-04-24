Wizz Air focuses on cash preservation

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2026, stated (23-Apr-2026) Wizz Air is focusing on cash preservation. Mr Váradi said: "Airlines don't struggle with the lack of profitability, they struggle from the lack of cash. So, we are very much cash preserving. Again, we are starting with EUR2 billion". Mr Váradi added Wizz Air is 70% hedged at USD700 a tonne for the next six months, compared to the market rate of USD1500.