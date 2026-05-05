Wizz Air CEO sees long term potential for GTF engine

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) he does not regret purchasing Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. Mr Váradi noted while the engine issue is a 'hiccup' that should have been avoided by the industry, the engine has long term potential and is the right choice for Wizz Air. Mr Váradi added: "We negotiated a flight order agreement with Pratt & Whitney. So, my maintenance costs are fully protected vs the others who are subject to the market".