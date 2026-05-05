    Loading
    5-May-2026 3:15 PM

    Wizz Air CEO sees long term potential for GTF engine

    Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) he does not regret purchasing Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. Mr Váradi noted while the engine issue is a 'hiccup' that should have been avoided by the industry, the engine has long term potential and is the right choice for Wizz Air. Mr Váradi added: "We negotiated a flight order agreement with Pratt & Whitney. So, my maintenance costs are fully protected vs the others who are subject to the market".

    Background

    Wizz Air's Pratt & Whitney GTF inspections continued to ground significant capacity, with 33 aircraft out of service as at 31-Dec-2025 and average FY2026 groundings guided at 30 to 35, easing to 20 to 25 by end FY2027 on a 250-day turnaround assumption1. Management sought to mitigate disruption via a commercial support agreement covering direct grounding-related costs through 31-Dec-20262, while CFO Ian Malin said the groundings were "hugely distortive" to the cost base despite compensation3.

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More