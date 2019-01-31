Become a CAPA Member
31-Jan-2019 10:54 AM

Wizz Air CEO: FY2019 net profit guidance dependent on extent of Mar-2019 yield pressures

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi stated (30-Jan-2019) net profit guidance for FY2019 is dependent on the extent of Mar-2019 yield pressures. Mr Váradi said yield pressures will be affected year-on-year with Easter being after the financial year end in Apr-2019 and the impact of external factors such as BREXIT uncertainty. The company maintained the profit guidance range between EUR270 million and EUR300 million for FY2019. [more - original PR]

