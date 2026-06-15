Wizz Air CEO expects Pratt & Whitney engine issues to be resolved by end of 2027

Wizz Air reported persistent aircraft groundings linked to Pratt & Whitney GTF inspections, with 33 aircraft grounded as at 31-Dec-2025 and average FY2026 groundings guided at 30 to 35, easing to 20 to 25 by end of FY2027 as turnaround times improved.1 Wizz Air CFO Ian Malin said the disruption was "hugely distortive" to costs despite compensation, and management aimed to have the fleet fully unparked by the end of 2027.2 3