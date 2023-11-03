Wizz Air awarded CAPA Global Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (02-Nov-2023) Wizz Air was awarded the Global Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards in Kuala Lumpur on 02-Nov-2023. Wizz Air received the award for the second consecutive year, following its top ranking in the CAPA Envest Global Environmental Sustainability Benchmarking Report 2023. The airline's sustainability strategy has resulted in a young, fuel efficient and high capacity fleet across its network, investment in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) research and use and ongoing training efforts with staff. Wizz Air is committed to further reducing its CO2 intensity by 25% by 2030. CEO József Váradi commented: "We operate the latest technology aircraft in the most efficient way, with the lowest emissions per passenger per km in the industry. We have also made significant investments in SAF, both securing volumes for the mandates that are coming in 2025 in Europe and helping bring new technologies to life". [more - CAPA PR]