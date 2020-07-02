2-Jul-2020 6:21 PM
Wizz Air adds three new bases and 64 new services in Jun-2020
Wizz Air opened (02-Jul-2020) three new bases, deployed nine aircraft and launched 64 new services in Jun-2020. Details as follows:
- Bacău: New base with two aircraft and 12 new services;
- Belgrade: One additional aircraft, taking the base to three aircraft, and nine new services;
- Bucharest: Seven new services;
- Dortmund: New base with three aircraft and 18 new services;
- Larnaca: One additional aircraft, taking the base to three aircraft, and five new services;
- St Petersburg: New base with one aircraft and five new services;
- Varna: One additional aircraft, taking the base to three aircraft, and eight new services. [more - original PR]