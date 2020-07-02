Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Jul-2020 6:21 PM

Wizz Air adds three new bases and 64 new services in Jun-2020

Wizz Air opened (02-Jul-2020) three new bases, deployed nine aircraft and launched 64 new services in Jun-2020. Details as follows:

  • Bacău: New base with two aircraft and 12 new services;
  • Belgrade: One additional aircraft, taking the base to three aircraft, and nine new services;
  • Bucharest: Seven new services;
  • Dortmund: New base with three aircraft and 18 new services;
  • Larnaca: One additional aircraft, taking the base to three aircraft, and five new services;
  • St Petersburg: New base with one aircraft and five new services;
  • Varna: One additional aircraft, taking the base to three aircraft, and eight new services. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More