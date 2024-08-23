Loading
23-Aug-2024 12:24 PM

Winair CEO: Pilot scheme to reduce airport charges in Sint Maarten 'very successful'

Winair CEO Hans van de Velde, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) lower airport charges and taxes can "create new traffic" but require support from governments and airports. Mr van de Velde reported a pilot scheme to reduce charges on certain routes in Sint Maarten has been "very successful" and was extended for another six months. He said such measures create opportunities for tourists and locals to travel more often because "it's expensive to travel in this region".

