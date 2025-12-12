We've 'lost some of the magic' in commodification of aviation: Rolls-Royce SVP

Rolls-Royce SVP leasing and marketing Luke Mallows, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "If you get philosophical, as an industry we have commoditised aviation to a degree where the passenger is expecting punctuality above all else. Se we've lost some of the magic". Mr Mallows also highlighted the historical advancements in operations including "the efficiency with which aircraft operate", the "reliability and the length and aircraft can fly" as "genuinely phenomenal", adding: "As passengers, we can sometimes forget that".