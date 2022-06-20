WestJet to deploy 787-9 fleet across western Canada, pause further 787-9 investments

WestJet announced (16-Jun-2022) plans to deploy its existing Boeing 787 fleet across its western Canada network and pause further investment into 787s to focus on additional narrowbody growth. The carrier also plans to shift and right size its Q400 fleet to western Canadian operations. WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech stated: "We will deploy our aircraft where they can be of greatest service to Canadians. While we will be investing the majority of our fleet in the West, as a national airline we will maintain a significant presence in the Eastern provinces, primarily through direct connections to our Western cities, while significantly enhancing our network to leisure and sun destinations, including through our acquisition of Sunwing". WestJet's fleet includes six 787-9s with another four confirmed on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]