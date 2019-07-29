WestJet reports falling capacity in domestic market, driven by 737 MAX grounding

WestJet reported (26-Jul-2019) 52% of capacity in 2Q2019 was allocated to the domestic market, with capacity down 3.7% year-on-year. 48% of seat capacity was deployed in the trans border and international markets, up 11%. The decrease in domestic capacity was due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and previously planned capacity reductions to allow for the deployment of aircraft to other higher yield markets. Trans border and international capacity growth was primarily due to increased seasonal service to destinations in Europe and the new Toronto-Barcelona route. [more - original PR]