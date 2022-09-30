WestJet places order for up to 64 737 MAX 10s

WestJet announced (29-Sep-2022) a purchase order for 42 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, with options for an additional 22 aircraft. The 230 seat aircraft offers a range of 3100 nautical miles. WestJet CEO Alexis Von Hoensbroech stated: "The 737 MAX 10 will be a game changer, with one of the lowest costs per seat among mid-range aircraft. This will foster our low-cost positioning and affordability for Canadians. In addition, with its lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions, the MAX 10 will further improve the environmental footprint of our fleet". The carrier currently has over 15 737 MAX 8 aircraft in its fleet. [more - original PR]