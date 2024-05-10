WestJet joins IATA schedule data exchange programme at CAPA Airline Leader Summit

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (09-May-2024) WestJet Group EVP and CCO John Weatherill and IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá signed an agreement for the LCC to join IATA's schedule data exchange programme. As previously reported by CAPA, the initiative launched in Oct-2023 and aims to reduce dependencies and provide airlines with greater control, flexibility and continuity over their schedule, capacity and minimum connection time data. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024.