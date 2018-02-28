WestJet introduces Econo fare for the 'value-seeking guest'

WestJet, via its official website, introduced (Feb-2018) the Econo (lowest) fare, now available on select routes and services. The basic economy fare is its "most restrictive fare", assigning seats at the time of check in. The fare is non-refundable. The first checked bag will cost CAD25 (USD19), while a second bag will cost CAD35 (USD27). The unbundled fare option is designed for the "value-seeking guest who doesn't travel often", the carrier stated (Travel Week, 27-Feb-2018).