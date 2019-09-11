WestJet 'grew too fast and too big': CEO

WestJet president and CEO Edward Sims, speaking at the CAPA Canada Aviation Summit, stated (10-Sep-2019) "Growth is a two edge sword, and it all depends where it comes from. WestJet, between 2013-2018, grew too fast and too big", adding "We introduced 75 aircraft in five years which was difficult to sustain, we now have a forward book of five aircraft per year for the next five years". Mr Sims said: "Growth will now come in other areas, including greater investment in the sophistication of safety monitoring, researching and innovation rather than just capacity".