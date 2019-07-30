WestJet extends 737 MAX grounding until early Nov-2019

WestJet, via its official blog, announced (29-Jul-2019) plans to extend the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet until 04-Nov-2019. The carrier has been able to retain 98% of its planned departures since the grounding in Mar-2019, cancelling 3661 of approximately 175,000 flights, and also covered nearly 6000 of its planned 9225 737 MAX flights during the same time frame. The carrier will continue to work with Transport Canada and other regulators while it awaits the proposed software fixes and training requirements for the 737 MAX. Due to the extended groundings, the following services were adjusted:

Halifax-Paris: Suspended for the remainder of summer 2019;

Edmonton-Montreal: To continue operating as overnight service;

Edmonton-Ottawa: To continue operating as overnight service;

Vancouver-Regina: Suspended for the remainder of summer 2019;

Toronto-Kelowna: Suspended from Sep-2019 to Oct-2019;

Toronto-St John's: Frequency to decrease from three times to twice daily.