WestJet and Delta looking to refile JV application to US DoT

WestJet CEO Ed Sims reported plans to revise and refile an application to the US Department of Transportation to be permitted to enter a JV with Delta Air Lines (Routes Online, 23-Jul-2021). As previously reported by CAPA, WestJet and Delta submitted a notice to the DoT in Nov-2020 informing them of an intention to withdraw from the proposed JV due to "arbitrary and capricious" conditions. These included a condition that WestJet divest 100% of its slot portfolio at New York LaGuardia Airport.