Western Sydney International Airport welcomes specialist support from Fraport

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport welcomed (23-Jan-2025) representatives from Fraport Group, who will provide specialist support "over the coming months" to help ready the airport for commercial operations. Airport COO Matt Duffy said the utilising the company's global services reflects the airport's development as the first greenfield international airport in Australia in more than 50 years, stating: "Fraport will lend their world-leading expertise to [us] as we commence our thorough programme of operational readiness to ensure we're ready and rearing to go next year". Mr Duffy added: "The programme encompasses an enormous amount of work, but essentially means taking all the assets and systems that thousands of workers have spent the last six years designing, building and installing and ensuring each is equipped with the right processes, training, integrations and contingencies so we can be as prepared as possible when we welcome our first customers". [more - original PR]