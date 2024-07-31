Western Sydney International Airport reaches 80% completion with roof construction milestone

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King announced (30-Jul-2024) the construction of Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is more than 80% complete, following the full placement of the roof. The milestone weatherproofs the facility, allowing for the acceleration of internal works such as the feature ceiling, departure areas, lounges and retail space. The roof will feature 6000 solar panels to help power terminal operations. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport is scheduled to commence domestic, international and cargo services from 4Q2026. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]