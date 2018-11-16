Western Sydney Airport reports progress on major airport contracts

Western Sydney Airport CEO Graham Millett announced (15-Nov-2018) Arup has been appointed to deliver airport planning services for Western Sydney Airport. In addition, the airport shortlisted three organisations for initial earthworks:

CPB Contractors and Lendlease JV;

Ferrovial Agroman and QH & M Birt JV;

Salini Impreglio.

The contract for the first bulk earthworks package is expected to be awarded in mid 2019. The airport confirmed there are four remaining major works packages that will be released to market progressively, including earthwork on the southern half of the site, terminal and runway construction, and landside construction such as offices and car parks. [more - original PR]