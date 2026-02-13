Webjet Group issues update on Helloworld and BGH Capital acquisition discussions

Webjet Group issued (13-Feb-2026) an update on the following previous announcements:

On 19-Nov-2025, the company received a non-binding and indicative offer from Helloworld Travel Limited to acquire 100% of the shares in Webjet that Helloworld did not already own by way of a scheme of arrangement;

to acquire 100% of the shares in Webjet that Helloworld did not already own by way of a scheme of arrangement; On 21-Nov-2025, the company received a revised non-binding and indicative offer from BGH Capital to acquire all the shares in Webjet not already owned by BGH and its associates via an off-market takeover.

Webjet stated it has "engaged constructively" with both entities over the past 12 weeks, providing each with due diligence access. WebJet added that it has not received a proposal from either party which is consistent with "the respective indicative proposals" or a proposal "capable of being put to shareholders". WebJet concluded that discussions with both Helloworld and BGH have ceased. Webjet projected underlying EBITDA for FY2026 to be in the range of AUD28 million (USD19.8 million) to AUD29 million (USD20.6 million), excluding Webjet Business Travel. Webjet also confirmed it lodged the requisite notification to commence its on-market share buy-back programme of up to AUD25 million (USD17.7 million), which was put on hold following receipt of the Helloworld proposal and revised BGH proposal. [more - original PR]