Webjet receives non-binding and indicative offer from Helloworld for sale of remaining shares
Webjet received (19-Nov-2025) a non-binding and indicative offer from Helloworld Travel Limited to acquire 100% of the shares in Webjet that Helloworld does not already own, by way of a scheme of arrangement. Helloworld has a shareholding of 17.3% in Webjet. The proposal is subject to conditions including:
- Satisfactory completion of due diligence by Helloworld;
- Entry into a scheme implementation deed with customary terms and conditions;
- The unanimous recommendation from the Webjet board to vote in favour of - and to vote their shares in favour of - the proposed transaction;
- Required regulatory approvals;
- Webjet shareholder and court approval.
The proposed transaction would be funded through a combination of cash on balance sheet and new debt facilities. Webjet's board has agreed to provide Helloworld with an opportunity to conduct due diligence. [more - original PR - Webjet] [more - original PR - Helloworld]
Background ✨
Webjet completed a demerger, resulting in two ASX listed entities: WEB Travel Group, which owns WebBeds, and Webjet Group Limited, comprising B2C businesses such as Webjet OTA, GoSee and Trip Ninja. The demerger, approved by a 97% shareholder majority, was pursued to enable both businesses to capitalise on distinct growth opportunities following an extensive strategic review that also considered sale options to third parties1 2.