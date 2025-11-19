Webjet receives non-binding and indicative offer from Helloworld for sale of remaining shares

Webjet received (19-Nov-2025) a non-binding and indicative offer from Helloworld Travel Limited to acquire 100% of the shares in Webjet that Helloworld does not already own, by way of a scheme of arrangement. Helloworld has a shareholding of 17.3% in Webjet. The proposal is subject to conditions including:

Satisfactory completion of due diligence by Helloworld;

Entry into a scheme implementation deed with customary terms and conditions;

The unanimous recommendation from the Webjet board to vote in favour of - and to vote their shares in favour of - the proposed transaction;

Required regulatory approvals;

Webjet shareholder and court approval.

The proposed transaction would be funded through a combination of cash on balance sheet and new debt facilities. Webjet's board has agreed to provide Helloworld with an opportunity to conduct due diligence. [more - original PR - Webjet] [more - original PR - Helloworld]