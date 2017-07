Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport forecast (18-Jul-2017) new passenger traffic records for 2H2017 and full year 2017, largely driven by new services from LOT Polish Airlines. The facility expects to handle over 14 million passengers for 2017. According to CAPA data, Chopin Airport handled 12.8 million passengers in 2016 with a 14.2% growth rate. [more - original PR - Polish]