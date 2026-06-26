Volotea offsets 24% of emissions in 2025

Volotea reported using over seven million litres of SAF in 2025, more than two percent of total fuel consumption, and over 9.4 million litres from 2022 to 2025.1 Volotea also signed SAF supply agreements covering France (up to 7.5 million litres for 2025-2029) and Italy (up to 15 million litres for 2025-2030).2 3 Volotea reduced direct CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre by 51% versus 2012 by end-2024, targeting up to 60% by 2030.4 5