    Loading
    26-Jun-2026 10:16 AM

    Volotea offsets 24% of emissions in 2025

    Volotea announced (23-Jun-2026) it offset approximately 24% of its emissions in 2025 through a range of certified European and international projects. Volotea's direct flight model avoids 54% of CO2 emissions. The LCC also used more than seven million litres of sustainable aviation fuel in 2025, representing "more than three times the industry average". [more - original PR]

    Background

    Volotea reported using over seven million litres of SAF in 2025, more than two percent of total fuel consumption, and over 9.4 million litres from 2022 to 2025.1 Volotea also signed SAF supply agreements covering France (up to 7.5 million litres for 2025-2029) and Italy (up to 15 million litres for 2025-2030).2 3 Volotea reduced direct CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre by 51% versus 2012 by end-2024, targeting up to 60% by 2030.4 5

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More