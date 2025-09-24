Volotea reaches sustainability target six years ahead of schedule

Volotea reduced (17-Sep-2025) its direct CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre by 51% compared to 2012 levels by the end of 2024, reaching the milestone six years ahead of schedule. The airline aims to achieve a 55% reduction in direct emissions per passenger kilometre by 2030. Volotea said its sustainability strategy focuses on efficient connectivity, reduction of CO2 emissions, increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and commitment to innovation and development. Volotea has used over 2.4 million litres of SAF since 2022 and currently operates 40 A319 and A320 aircraft, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]