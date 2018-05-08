Volgograd Gumrak Airport opens new domestic terminal

Volgograd Gumrak Airport opened (08-May-2018) a new 5000sqm domestic terminal, with capacity to handle 720 passengers per hour. The terminal raises overall handling capacity to 1500 passengers per hour. The airport features a check in zone with 13 check in counters, a waiting hall and baggage processing system on the first floor and departure halls on the second floor. The airport also acquired equipment for container services, new airfield tug vehicles for baggage and light aircraft, an ambulift and upgraded passenger boarding stairs. Russia's Acting Minister for Transport Maksim Sokolov expressed confidence that the new terminal and related, modernised infrastructure will ensure the airport is able to provide high quality services during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will increase the appeal of Volgograd Oblast for tourists. [more - original PR - Russian - Mintrans] [more - original PR - Russian - Volgograd Oblast]