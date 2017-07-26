Volaris outlines load factor/yield balance strategy

Volaris CCO Holger Blankenstein, in the 2Q2017 financial results conference call, stated (21-Jul-2017) the carrier's goal is to maintain a 90% load factor in high season "by maximising load and yield", targeting a load factor of between low 80s and mid 80s in the low season, "with lower yields". He also noted that during 2Q2017, the carrier "made an important drive towards non-ticket revenue generation, which sequentially improved PRASM… with underlying yield recovery and good volume".

