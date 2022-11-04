Volaris named Latin American Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (04-Nov-2022) Volaris was named 'Latin American Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year' at the annual CAPA Aviation Sustainability Awards for Excellence. Volaris has worked on a comprehensive corporate sustainability programme in recent years, built around pillars of economic and corporate governance, care for the planet and care for the airline's staff, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. The programme is guided by the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), with Volaris' actions, programmes and projects contributing to the achievement of goals related to 11 of the SDGs. This programme, along with other initiatives covering operations, network, supply chain and more, has cemented Volaris' place as the most environmentally friendly airline in Mexico. [more - original PR]