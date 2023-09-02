Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Sep-2023 11:59 AM

Volaris CEO: Latin America should have lower emissions reduction quotas than Europe and US

Volaris CEO and president Enrique Beltranena, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (01-Sep-2023) "We need to understand that environmental contamination by airlines worldwide is mainly done by European and US carriers". Mr Beltranena added: "Latin America cannot be targeted with similar quotas for emissions reductions and sustainable aviation fuel usage as in Europe or US".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More