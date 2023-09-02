2-Sep-2023 11:59 AM
Volaris CEO: Latin America should have lower emissions reduction quotas than Europe and US
Volaris CEO and president Enrique Beltranena, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (01-Sep-2023) "We need to understand that environmental contamination by airlines worldwide is mainly done by European and US carriers". Mr Beltranena added: "Latin America cannot be targeted with similar quotas for emissions reductions and sustainable aviation fuel usage as in Europe or US".