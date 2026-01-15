Viva-Volaris merger marks potentially transformative moment for Mexico's aviation industry

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'Viva-Volaris merger puts Mexico's LCC-driven aviation model at a crossroads', stated (13-Jan-2026) Viva and Volaris' proposed merger marks a potentially transformative moment for Mexico's aviation market, which has been shaped decisively by low cost carriers over the past two decades. The two airlines have played a central role in expanding access to air travel, helping grow Mexico's passenger numbers from fewer than 50 million in 2009 to nearly 120 million in 2024. Their tie up aims to create scale in an increasingly constrained global aviation environment, with both carriers arguing that a combined fleet of more than 250 A320 Family aircraft would materially reduce aircraft ownership costs, which is the largest expense category for airlines in the region. [more - CAPA Analysis]