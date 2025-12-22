Volaris and Viva to form new airline group in Mexico

Volaris and Viva entered (18-Dec-2025) an agreement to create a new airline group in Mexico under a holding company structure. Details include:

Under the terms of the agreement, Viva and Volaris shareholders will combine their holding companies through a merger of equals. Upon closing, Viva shareholders will receive newly issued shares of the Volaris Holding Company, and Volaris shareholders will continue to hold their shares, with each shareholder group owning 50% of the Mexican airline group on a fully diluted basis;

Upon closing, the airline holding group will be overseen by a board of directors comprised of members from both Volaris and Viva. The new airline group will be chaired by Viva chairman of the board Roberto Alcántara Rojas;

The boards of directors of both airlines approved the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and approval by Volaris' and Viva's shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in 2026. The shares of the holding company will remain listed publicly on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and the New York Stock Exchange;

Volaris and Viva will retain their current operations under their independent certificates and titles of concession. The carriers will preserve existing route offerings for passengers, while expanding distribution capacity and exploring collaboration on their respective frequent flyer programmes;

The new airline group will include the formation of new operational bases and enhanced connectivity with potential codeshare agreements between both airlines, as well as potential global codeshare partnerships;

The new airline group aims to invest in fleet, technology, infrastructure, training centres, maintenance facilities and tools;

Volaris and Viva will aim to increase operations in the Mexico City metropolitan area, including at Mexico City Felipe Angeles International Airport.

Volaris president and CEO Enrique Beltranena stated: "The economies of scale and expanded distribution capacity will allow us to compete even more effectively in domestic and international markets by lowering fleet ownership costs".