Singapore Tourism Board reported (05-Jan-2022) 92,780 visitor arrivals in Dec-2021, a decrease of 94.9% compared to Dec-2019. The average length of stay reached 13.2 days, a decline of 35.4% compared to the previous year. In the 12 months ended Dec-2021, Singapore had 329,970 visitor arrivals, a decrease of 98.3% compared to 2019. [more - original PR]