20-Aug-2021 4:50 PM
Visitor arrivals to Austria down 48% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019
Statistics Austria reported (18-Aug-2021) the following tourism highlights for Jun-2021:
- Visitor arrivals: 2.2 million, -48.3% compared to Jun-2019;
- Germany: 750,123, -46.5%;
- Switzerland and Liechtenstein: 48,966, -62.5%;
- Netherlands: 35,493, -74.8%
- Czech Republic: 33,371, -57.8%;
- Poland: 22,488, -52.3%
- Italy: 18,446, -73.6%;
- Hungary: 17,857, -65.8%
- Romania: 11,491, -53.7%
- Slovakia: 10,064, -42.9%. [more - original PR]