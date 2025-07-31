Virgin Australia to launch pet friendly services before the end of 2025: CEO
Virgin Australia CEO David Emerson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the carrier plans to launch pet friendly services "before the end of 2025". Mr Emerson said the regulatory process has been "longer than we intended", noting the airline has now secured approval from Food Standards Australia New Zealand to carry small animals in the cabin.
Background ✨
Virgin Australia previously proposed pet-friendly flights, working with regulators and industry partners to offer two designated rows for pets in soft-sided carrier cases, and confirmed discussions with Australian airports for a trial limited to small cats and dogs on select domestic routes, marking a first in Australia1 2. The service was initially expected to launch within 12 months, pending regulatory approval3.