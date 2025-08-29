Loading
29-Aug-2025 12:18 PM

Virgin Australia reaffirms FY2026 outlook

Virgin Australia reaffirmed (29-Aug-2025) the outlook for FY2026 provided in the prospectus for its initial public offering. Highlights include:

  • Demand for air travel to grow broadly in line with GDP growth;
  • Fleet and ASK growth are expected to align with demand growth, including the addition of 12 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and four new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft scheduled for delivery by Jun-2026. The carrier noted that the majority of the new aircraft will be used to replace existing aircraft;
  • Ongoing impact of the transformation programme to support RASK growth, which is expected to reach 3% to 5% in H1FY2026 compared with H1FY2025;
  • Fuel costs managed through the hedging programme, which is in place against adverse movements in fuel prices until Dec-2025;
  • Growth in labour and staff related unit costs compared to FY2025 expected to be modestly above inflation;
  • Airport and maintenance costs expected to grow at above inflation.

Virgin Australia Group's underlying EBIT is expected to continue to improve, delivering a gross benefit of approximately AUD400 million (USD261.2 million) in FY2026. The company also projected domestic capacity increases of 5% year-on-year in Q1FY2026, 3% in Q2FY2026 and 4% for H1FY2026. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More