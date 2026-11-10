Virgin Australia provides fleet renewal update
Virgin Australia provided (09-Nov-2026) the following update on fleet renewal and investment:
- Delivery of FY2027's new aircraft orders have "already been completed" with five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and two Embraer E190-E2 aircraft;
- Acquisition of four previously leased Boeing 737-800s, increasing the proportion of owned aircraft in the fleet to approximately 39%;
- Following the US FAA's certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 10, Virgin's delivery schedule provides for the first aircraft in Jun-2028, with further deliveries scheduled for FY2029.
The group continues to expect FY2027 capital expenditure of approximately AUD900 million (USD623.00 million) to AUD1 billion (USD692.22 million), consistent with previous guidance. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Virgin Australia reported it ended FY2026 with 108 narrowbodies (excluding three A320s held for return) plus eight domestic wet lease lines, with an average fleet age of 11.5 years, after taking delivery of 12 737 MAX 8s and four E190-E2s during FY2026.1 It also stated all Fokker F100s were sold and A320s were no longer in operation as the VARA transition progressed.1 Virgin Australia confirmed it held 10 firm 737 MAX 10 orders, previously scheduled to start arriving in 4Q2027.2