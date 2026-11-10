Virgin Australia provides fleet renewal update

Virgin Australia reported it ended FY2026 with 108 narrowbodies (excluding three A320s held for return) plus eight domestic wet lease lines, with an average fleet age of 11.5 years, after taking delivery of 12 737 MAX 8s and four E190-E2s during FY2026.1 It also stated all Fokker F100s were sold and A320s were no longer in operation as the VARA transition progressed.1 Virgin Australia confirmed it held 10 firm 737 MAX 10 orders, previously scheduled to start arriving in 4Q2027.2