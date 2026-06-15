Virgin Australia to take delivery of first 737 MAX 10 in 4Q2027
Virgin Australia confirmed (14-Jun-2026) it is scheduled to take delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 10 in 4Q2027. The carrier has 10 firm orders for the 737 MAX 10, which will provide "additional capacity and flexibility" across Virgin's domestic and short haul international network. The airline also plans to take delivery of seven additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft by the end of 2026, bringing its total to 26. Virgin Australia CEO Dave Emerson stated: "The 737-10 will be the largest aircraft in Virgin Australia's fleet". He continued: "Fleet renewal is the single biggest lever we have to reduce emissions in the near term and the 737-10 will build on the benefits we are already seeing from the 737-8". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]