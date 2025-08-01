Virgin Australia has 'no plans' to invest in Rex: CFO

Virgin Australia CFO Race Strauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the carrier has no plans to invest in Rex Airlines. Mr Strauss said: "We look at Rex like every other investment, Rex's regional business is good but they didn't invest in their fleet, so they have a significant capital cliff that whoever takes the business needs to address". He noted: "That would give an airline like us an economic issue, if that could be removed, that's a great business that we would be interested in".