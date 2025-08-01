Virgin Australia has 'no plans' to invest in Rex: CFO
Virgin Australia CFO Race Strauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the carrier has no plans to invest in Rex Airlines. Mr Strauss said: "We look at Rex like every other investment, Rex's regional business is good but they didn't invest in their fleet, so they have a significant capital cliff that whoever takes the business needs to address". He noted: "That would give an airline like us an economic issue, if that could be removed, that's a great business that we would be interested in".
Background ✨
Rex Airlines entered voluntary administration, grounding its Boeing 737 operations and continuing regional Saab 340 services, while exploring collaborations with Virgin Australia such as codeshare and interline arrangements to support regional customers1. The government provided financing of up to AUD80 million and guaranteed ticket sales to help secure Rex's commercial future and maintain critical regional connectivity2.